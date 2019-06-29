A Closer Look Into the Life of the Suspect Who Killed Mackenzie Lueck

After Mackenzie Lueck’s body was missing for several days, her remains were found burned in a yard and police found the man suspected of her murder. Ayoola A. Ajayi is facing several charges including aggravated murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body regarding Lueck’s death. A SWAT team arrested Ajayi on Friday morning.

Lueck, 23, was last seen on June 17. Lueck landed at the Salt Lake City International Airport close to 2 a.m., then at 2:40 a.m. she took a Lyft from the airport to Hatch Park, located in north Salt Lake City. Ajayi told police his last communication was with Mackenzie via text around 6 p.m. on June 16th. Ajayi denied having seen a photo or online profile of Mackenzie, despite having several photos of her and a profile photo. According to reports, Lueck and Ajayi met online. Lueck used online dating to find sugar daddies in their thirties.

Police say Ajayi’s neighbors told officials they saw him using gasoline to burn something in his backyard on June 17 and 18. In his backyard, police said they found a “fresh dig area,” and charred items that belonged to Lueck. A house cleaner who recently cleaned Ajayi’s residence said she found it odd that he had so many surveillance cameras in his home, particularly in his bedroom.

Ajayi has worked in information technology for several companies including Dell and Goldman Sachs. In 2018, Ajayi self-published a fictional book on Amazon titled, Forge Identity. North Park Police said back in 2014, Ajayi was investigated as the suspect in a rape complaint. The woman did not want to press charges.