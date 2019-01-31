A Florida Taco Bell Evacuated After Fisherman Brought Live WWII Grenade to the Restaurant

A Taco Bell in Florida was forced to evacuate after a man visited the restaurant with a World War II hand grenade he found while magnet fishing.

The man discovered a World War II hand grenade while fishing in Ocala, Florida. He took the grenade to a Taco Bell inside a bucket where he then called the police.

The bomb squad arrived and determined that the firing pin was not working. They rendered the grenade inert and no one was hurt.