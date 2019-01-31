A Florida Taco Bell Evacuated After Fisherman Brought Live WWII Grenade to the Restaurant

A Taco Bell in Florida was forced to evacuate after a man visited the restaurant with a World War II hand grenade he found while magnet fishing.
The man discovered a World War II hand grenade while fishing in Ocala, Florida. He took the grenade to a Taco Bell inside a bucket where he then called the police.
The bomb squad arrived and determined that the firing pin was not working. They rendered the grenade inert and no one was hurt.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gov. DeSantis to sign order eliminating Common Core in Florida Sen. Graham Asks FBI to Justify Over-kill Tactics Used to Arrest Roger Stone in Broward Furloughed Federal Workers Finally Get Paid Today Broward School Chief Runcie to Meet with Parents to Answer Safety Questions Reports of shots fired in Jupiter Trump says US intelligence chiefs are ‘extremely passive and naive’ on Iran
Comments