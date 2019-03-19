A Guy with a Knife Tries to Rob a Store, but the Cashier Pulls Out a Bigger Knife and Locks Him Inside

Some guy walked into a gas station in Huntsville, Alabama with KNIFE on Saturday and tried to rob the place. But the cashier pulled out a MACHETE . . . and pushed a button to auto-lock the front doors. So they were locked inside together. And it was ON. There’s security footage of them getting in a knife fight while the cashier called the cops. But neither of them landed any serious shots. (You can watch it HERE.)

The robber was 32-year-old Seth Holcomb. And he eventually broke down the doors to get out. But then the cashier chased him outside . . . and started attacking his CAR with the machete. He broke out at least one of the headlights . . . smashed the windshield . . . and slashed one of the tires. He also got into it with the guy’s girlfriend, who also had a knife. They eventually drove off, but cops pulled them over nearby. Both Seth and his girlfriend are facing several charges and could get LIFE in prison.

