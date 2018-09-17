A Look Inside The House’s and Scare Zones At HHN 28!

Tim and his wife Jen head to Universal Studios Orlando Resort for the opening night of Halloween Horror Nights 2018.

They detail the houses for this years HHN and they are as follows:

Stranger Things, Poltergeist, Halloween IV, Trick r’ Treat, Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces, The Horrors of Blumhouse, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, Scary Tales: Deadly Ever After, Seeds of Extinction, & Slaughter Sinema! We also get an up-close look at the Academy of Villains dance show and all 4 scare zones, The Harvest, Vamp 85′, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Twisted Traditions & The Revenge of Chucky!