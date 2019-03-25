A Missing Hot Air Balloon Found in Florida

A hot air balloon reported stolen out of Bloomington, Indiana, was found in Marion County, Florida hiding in plane sight in a balloon fest.

Bloomington Police notified Marion deputies that the missing hot air balloon was spotted at The Villages Balloon Festival.

So deputies rose to the challenge, heading to Florida Horse Park to investigate. They confirmed it was the hot air balloon reported stolen.

The owner of the balloon declined to press charges, and the balloon will be towed back, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It was the first time its 175 years that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen hot air balloon, deputies said.