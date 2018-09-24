A Rare Two-Headed Copperhead Snake Found in Virginia

Snakes can be unsettling on their own, so imagine how a Virginia resident felt when discovering a two-headed copperhead in their driveway.

The resident contacted the Virginia Herpetological Society who then took the snake for further examination.

“Wild bicephalic snakes are exceptionally rare, because they just don’t live that long,” a representative of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said.

Unfortunately, the two-headed snake isn’t allowed to be viewed at this time. If it does survive, it will be shown for educational purposes.

