A Retired Doctor Fills in for a Busboy and Saves a Customer’s Life

A woman named Alina Benge works as a waitress in Winnetka, Illinois, just north of Chicago. And the restaurant where she works needed a busboy at the last minute on St. Patrick’s Day. So she asked her DAD to fill in. His name is Dr. Bill Benge. He’s a Harvard-trained cardiologist who recently retired. So apparently he had nothing better to do. And it’s a good thing he said yes. Because five minutes after clocking in, he saved a woman’s LIFE. A female customer started choking. So Bill stepped in . . . did the Heimlich maneuver . . . and it worked. Someone called 911, and paramedics checked her out. But she was fine, and even finished her meal. When Bill originally agreed to fill in as a busboy, Alina joked that he could also help out if there was a medical emergency. So it’s crazy it actually happened. Bill says he hopes the story inspires other people to learn the Heimlich maneuver. Because you don’t need to be a doctor to do it.