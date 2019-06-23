A Slew of Storms Leaves Three People Dead and Impacts Four Major U.S. Cities

A line of fast-moving storms known as a derecho stretched from the Midwest to the South Carolina coastline leaving three people dead. The extreme weather catastrophe started in Nebraska on Friday and stretched all the way to Charleston by Saturday morning. Kansas City and St. Louis are a couple cities facing extreme winds and heavy rain. Some social media users posted photos of the clouds.

At least three people have died after a derecho sped through the Midwest Friday causing damage for more than 1,000 miles. In Kentucky, a man identified as 38-year-old Michael Birge was killed when a tree fell on his pick-up truck. In Illinois, a 48-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her vehicle and Levi Mayberry, 22, was killed when a tree fell on the boat Mayberry was driving while traveling downstream in a river north of Van Buren, Missouri. There’s been several other injuries related to the severe storms.