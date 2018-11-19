Tow to Go is available Wednesday, November 21st through 6 am Sunday morning, November 25th and is available by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

With the number of Thanksgiving travelers expected to hit a 13-year high, including more than 48 million people who plan to travel by car, AAA and Budweiser have teamed up to offer a free service that promotes safe holiday driving.

“The Thanksgiving holiday kicks off an extremely busy time on our nation’s roadways,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and executive director of the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “Given the large volume of travelers, taking responsibility on the roadways has never been more important. We want to ensure everyone is able to drive safely and enjoy time with family and friends this Thanksgiving.”

To fight against impaired driving and encourage people to celebrate responsibly, AAA, its Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser are offering their free Tow to Go service throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tow to Go is available Wednesday, November 21st through 6 am Sunday morning, November 25th and is available by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

“We expect the roads this Thanksgiving to be as busy as we’ve seen since 2005, and we want to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely,” said John Pecchio, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “For those who are out celebrating and need a safe way home, Tow to Go is a great option.”

Tow to Go has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and the Midwest since 1998. Now in its 20th year, Tow to Go has encouraged ride-share or a designated driver as prevention of impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists.

Tow To Go Service Areas Phone Number Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only) (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2018

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.

“The Tow to Go program is a smart option to promote the use of designated drivers and help reduce impaired driving,” said Adam Warrington, vice president, corporate social responsibility at Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to make our roads safer during the holidays.”

For more information on Tow to Go for the Thanksgiving holiday and other upcoming 2018 dates and availability, please visit AAA.com/TowtoGo.