About 400 dead after earthquake, tsunami hit Indonesian island

About 400 people were killed after a tsunami triggered by a powerful earthquake hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, officials said Saturday.

The national disaster agency estimated the official death toll at 384 people, all  in the tsunami-struck city of Palu, but say it will likely rise.

In a press conference, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesperson, said four hospitals in Paul reported hundreds were also injured.

Additionally, he said “many victims” were still to be accounted for.

 

