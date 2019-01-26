About ten dead, hundreds missing after Brazil mining dam collapses

Saturday, about ten people are dead, and hundreds are missing after a mining dam collapsed causing dangerous flooding and mudslides in Brazil on Friday.

According to authorities, residents of the town Brumadinho in the state of Minas Gerais, have been evacuated.

Emergency services have recovered a total of 9 bodies from the wreckage as 299 people have been marked missing at this time, reports say.

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro flew over the area but has not spoken about the environmental tragedy.

The owners of the dam, the mining company Vale, told reporters it is a priority is to “preserve and protect the life of the community” and say serious injuries are possible.

