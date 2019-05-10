Accused CA synagogue shooter faces more than 100 hate crime charges

The suspected gunman in the California synagogue shooting is now facing more than 100 hate crime charges.

Thursday, 19-year-old John Timothy Earnest was charged with 109 new criminal counts including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and bodily injury and attempted murder.

Prosecutors say one count is for every person in the synagogue on April 27, including 12 children.

Earnest is accused of killing one woman and injuring several others when he allegedly opened fire in the place of worship last month.

He is also suspected of arson at a nearby mosque in late March.

Earnest faces both state and federal prosecution.

Under the federal charges, he could face the death penalty.

Earnest was arraigned in San Diego County Superior Court last week on charges including one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder in which he entered a plea of not guilty on and denied the allegations.

He has not entered a plea for the new charges at this time, according to reports.