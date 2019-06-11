Accused Chinese Mar-a-Lago Intruder Wants to Represent Herself at Trial

A Chinese woman charged with illegally entering President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort wants to represent herself in court.

This morning a federal judge is set to rule on whether Yujing Zhang can fire her public defenders and represent herself.

Zhang has pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago and lying to Secret Service agents.

Agents arrested the 33-year-old in March 2019 after they say she lied her way past several security checkpoints and onto Mar-a-Lago property.

She later told the club’s receptionist she was there to attended a United Nations Chinese American Association event; an event which did not exist.

Once detained, agents say they found Zhang carrying four cellphones, an external hard drive and a thumb drive with computer malware; prosecutors later said when the thumb drive was tested a second time the malware could not be detected.

In her hotel room, investigators say they also found $8,000 in cash, nine USB drives, five SIM cards and a device that could possibly be used to detect hidden cameras.

Last week, the assistant federal public defender wrote in court documents that Zhang would not meet with a psychologist but has appeared mentally competent in interviews with her attorneys.

If convicted, Zhang faces up to five years in prison.

Her hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.