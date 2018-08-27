Accused Jacksonville Shooter Hospitalized for Mental Breakdown Prescribed Anti-psychotic Medication

The Associated Press is reporting that the man who is accused of opening fire on a crowd of people during a gaming competition in Jacksonville over the weekend has been treated for mental instability on several occasions.

The report detailed in the divorce filings of 24-year-old David Katz’ parents stated that Baltimore native had been hospitalized in psychiatric facilities twice as a teen and was prescribed both anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications.

The report also detailed how the 24-year-old’s parents who at the time were involved in a custody battle disagreed on how to handle their son’s condition. Katz mother believed that her son was in need of additional mental services while her former husband believed that his ex-wife was overexaggerating their son’s symptoms. The couple eventually finalized their divorce in 2007.

On Sunday Katz killed two people and wounded 9 others at a “Madden NFL 19” tournament in Jacksonville before turning the gun on himself.

Though there is no clear motive on the shooting, according to some reports, Katz had been eliminated from the competition before the tournament.

