Accused Synagogue Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

The alleged Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter Robert Bowers, 46, is pleading not guilty to 44 criminal counts including charges for religious hate crimes, firearms and causing injury to police officers.

Bowers made his plea and requested a jury trial at an arraignment today in a Pittsburgh federal courthouse.

Reporters inside say he was led into the courtroom and appeared to be “unrepentant” and “defiant.”

He was wearing a red prison jumpsuit and had a large bandage on his left arm.