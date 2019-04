LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Host Reba McEntire poses in the press room during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for ACM)

Click HERE for the full list on the Academy of Country Music’s site

My Picks:

Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban or Jason Aldean

Male Artist of the Year: Luke Combs or Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year: Miranda Lambert but Maren Morris might squeak this one out.

Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay but don’t count out The Brothers Osborne

Group of the Year: Little Big Town or Old Dominion