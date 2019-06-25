Acting director of US Customs and Border Patrol announces resignation

Acting director of U.S. Customs and Border protection John Sanders announced his resignation Tuesday following the backlash his agency’s received over reports that more than 300 children were held in a remote Border Patrol station in unsanitary conditions.

The Associated Press broke the story last week after interviewing lawyers who reportedly visited the facility in Clint, Texas, and claim that young migrants are suffering neglect and mistreatment at the hands of the U.S government.

The conditions at the station in Clint, Texas, included inadequate food, lack of medical care, and older children trying to care for toddlers.

Following the reports, Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar said Monday that the federal government had removed most of the children from the facility.

However, on Tuesday a border patrol official confirmed that more than 100 children had been transported back to the Clint station.

Sanders said in a message to employees Tuesday that he would resign on July 5.

“Although I will leave it to you to determine whether I was successful, I can unequivocally say that helping support the amazing men and women of CBP has been the most fulfilling and satisfying opportunity of my career,” Sanders said.

He did not give a reason for leaving his job.

It remains unclear if his departure is related to the recent controversy in Texas.

This story is developing.