Actor Engages With Suicidal Orlando Veteran on Twitter

Actor James Woods was on Twitter Monday night when he came across a post from a former Marine who was talking about suicide. Woods contacted the Orlando Police Department to say a man named Andrew MacMasters was “sitting with his dog, a black lab, possibly in a WalMart parking lot” and is going to kill himself. MacMasters had posted that he was a good guy, a veteran who loves America but had lost everything.

Woods asked authorities to perform a wellness check and followed the man on Twitter to try and spark a conversation. Police were able to track down MacMasters’s home address but did not find him there.

According to the latest Tweet, the vet is ok but so far according to police his condition remains unknown..

