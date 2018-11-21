Actress-Girlfriend Obtains TRO Against Attorney Avenatti

A new development in the domestic violence accusations against Michael Avenatti. Actress-girlfriend Mareli Miniutti obtained a temporary restraining order against him Monday.

His live-in actress girlfriend obtained a restraining order against the attorney accusing him of hitting her with a pillow, calling her vulgar name, dragging her across the apartment and throwing her into the hallway in a t-shirt and underwear. She pounded on a neighbor’s door and allegedly had visible marks on her body. Photos were included with the court filing.

Former girlfriend accuses Avenatti of dragging her on the floor https://t.co/c2BzVcbsFq pic.twitter.com/M9EzXqvvpx — The Hill (@thehill) November 21, 2018

Avenatti continues to deny the allegations that he assaulted an aspiring actress.

He says footage from security cameras at the Century City building where the alleged confrontation occurred proves his innocence.

Avenatti is best known for being the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal struggle with President Trump.

Report: Avenatti Dragged Girlfriend Across the Floor While Calling her “Ungrateful F*cking B*tch!” https://t.co/qgSdqCic64 via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) November 20, 2018

She claims they began living together in January and got into an argument last week.

It was during that argument that she says he forcefully hit her in the face with pillows and dragged her along the floor and into a hallway.

Avenatti calls the allegations “completely bogus.”