Actresses Accused Of Paying To Get Kids In Schools

The FBI and federal prosecutors are charging some Hollywood actresses and possibly CEOs in a widespread college entrance and recruitment cheating scheme.

NBC News reports the indictments are against nearly 50 people, including current and former D-1 coaches at Yale, Georgetown, USC, Wake Forest and Texas.

Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among at least 40 people charged in a large-scale college entrance exam cheating scheme, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Felicity Huffman from the show Desperate Housewives and Lori Loughlin from Full House have reportedly been charged in the bribery scam.

The two along with 48 others are accused of paying for their kids to get into various schools, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC.

Huffman is accused of making a charitable donation of $15 grand to help out her eldest daughter and Loughlin reportedly paid $500-grand to help out her two kids.

The alleged scheme focused on getting students admitted to elite universities as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities, and helping potential students cheat on their college exams, according to the indictment unsealed in Boston.

Loughlin, best known for her role in the sitcom “Full House,” and Huffman, who starred in the ABC hit show “Desperate Housewives,” were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

The plot involved students who attended or were seeking to attend Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, the University of San Diego, USC, University of Texas, Wake Forest, and Yale, according to federal prosecutors.

There’s no indication that the schools were involved in any of the wrong-doing.

In all, 44 people, some of them college coaches, have been charged thus far.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said the indictments in the “Operation Varsity Blues” include current and former D-1 coaches at Yale, Georgetown, USC, Wake Forest and Texas.

He said all of the parents knew their kids were cheating on the ACT and or SAT entrance tests or creating false sports credentials.

Lelling said this was a case of rich and privileged people cheating the system at the expense of parents and kids playing by the rules.