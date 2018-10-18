Actresses Rail Against How Disney Movies Treat Female Characters

Actress Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna in Disney’s hit animated film “Frozen,” revealed she is concerned that “Snow White” is kissed by the prince against her will because she is “asleep” and unable to give consent. She worries about the message this sends to her two daughters.

Bell told Parents magazine that she asks her daughters, “Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you cannot kiss someone if they’re sleeping!” she said.

The 38-year-old actress appeared to worry about the message of consent, particularly what it means for her young girls Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

Bell, who reads to her daughters every night, also expressed concerns about the part when Snow White eats an apple from the witch — a stranger.

“Everytime we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got the apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘OK, I’m doing something right,’” she told the magazine.

In the 1938 Disney film, Snow White falls into deathless sleep after eating a poison apple from a jealous witch, until a prince wakes her with true love’s kiss.

Keira Knightley, appearing Tuesday on the talk show “Ellen,” said her 3-year-old daughter is banned from “Cinderella.”

“Because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously,” Knightley said.

The 33-year-old actress said “Little Mermaid” is also banned, even though she loves the film.

“I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello,” she said.

But she said “Finding Dory” is a “big favorite,” and “Frozen is huge, Moana is totally fine.”

Knightley was also promoting her upcoming Disney film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” on the show.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The post Actresses Rail Against How Disney Movies Treat Female Characters appeared first on 850 WFTL.