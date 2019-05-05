Adele Hints at New Album on Her Birthday

It’s Adele’s Birthday and the singer teased a new possible album in an emotional social media post on Sunday.

“This is 31…thank f**king god,” she began. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.”

The GRAMMY winner ended her Instagram post, hinting at new music on the way. “Bunch of f**king savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” she joked. “Chin up eh.” Adele announced her split from partner Simon Konecki in April.