After Free Speech Fight, School Newspaper Profiles Student’s Porn Career

Student journalists at a California high school are making news themselves, after battling school administrators over the right to publish a story about an 18-year-old classmate who recently started a career in the porn industry.

A profile of senior Caitlin Fink, titled, “Risky business: starting a career in the adult entertainment industry,” appeared last week in The Bruin Voice, the newspaper at Bear Creek High School in Stockton.

According to Fink, “Adult entertainers aren’t just objects, they are actual people. They have feelings, they have goals, they have motivation. When people found out I was doing that, they assumed all these things about me and I was like, ‘oh no, that’s not true.’”

However, school administrators see the situation quite differently. When they recently learned of plans to publish the article, they began a weeks-long dispute between the school district and student editors, who were supported by the newspaper’s adviser, Kathi Duffel.

Duffel accuses district officials of censorship for demanding to review the article before publication. In an April 11 letter, Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer warned Duffel that she could be punished “up to and including dismissal” if she refused to allow them to review the story.

Duffel says, “This is a whole new level of district administrators who have lost their minds, quite frankly.”

She rejected their request on the grounds of free speech, but she agreed to have her attorney, Matthew Cates, review the story. Cates concluded the article does not violate any education codes.

Paul Grant, a lawyer for the school district, informed Cates that school officials would not block release of the story.

However, in response to Duffel, the district issued a statement that reads, “Because the district has been denied an opportunity to preview the article, the district does not endorse it.” It continues, “Because we are charged with the education and care of our community’s children, we will always be diligent in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment for all students, while complying with our obligations under law.”