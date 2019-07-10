After Leak Of Diplomatic Cables, UK Ambassador To U.S. Resigns

The UK ambassador to the U.S. is resigning following the recent leak of diplomatic cables that were highly critical of the Trump administration.

BREAKING: U.K. ambassador to the United States quits in the midst of a scandal caused by comments he made about Pres. Trump that were leaked to the British media. https://t.co/3dOGtbWG2p — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2019

Kim Darroch stepped down today, informing the UK’s Foreign Office that the situation has made it impossible for him to carry out his role effectively. The cables, obtained over the weekend by a British tabloid, show Darroch assessing the White House as dysfunctional. He referred to the President Trump as insecure, clumsy and inept. Trump hit back this week saying he didn’t know the ambassador but would “no longer deal with him.” He also blasted him on Twitter, calling him “wacky” and “a very stupid guy.”