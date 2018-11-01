After Red Tide, Beaches are Back Open in Indian River County

It’s been a challenging few weeks for hotels and other businesses on the Treasure Coast as the red tide closed beaches and scared away visitors. Beaches in Indian River County, however, are open again and that means business is getting back to normal.

Tourism officials estimate beach-side hotels and restaurants lost over $300,000. The Costa d’ restaurant is trying to attract more customers by offering a 25% discount.

Allison McNeal, Tourism Director for Indian River County said the county will boost its social media and digital campaign to encourage tourists to return to the beach.