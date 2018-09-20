Airline misspells name on plane

A Hong Kong-based airline made headlines this week after misspelling the company’s name on their own plane.

Wednesday, photos emerged that appear to show a plane on the ground at Hong Kong International Airport, with the words “CATHAY PACIIC,” instead of Cathay Pacific.

The company took to Twitter to acknowledge the mistake wittingly writing “Oops.”

Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

(Source: HKADB) pic.twitter.com/20SRQpKXET — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) September 19, 2018

A spokesperson for Cathay Pacific told CNN Travel, “We did not intend to make it a big fuss in the first place, but photos went viral within the aviation enthusiastic groups, so we just shared the hilarious moment with everyone.”

