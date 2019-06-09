Airline Passenger Banned for Life After Vaping On Flight

A 30-year-old Spirit Airlines passenger from Florida has been banned for life by the airline, after officials say he decided to take a smoke break in the air.

A flight attendant on Flight NK 985, which was headed from Detroit to New Orleans, told a deputy last week that she saw the passenger take a drag from an e-cigarette and exhale into a bag, said Jefferson Parish, Louisiana Sheriff’s spokesman Captain Jason Rivarde.

When the flight attendant told the man to stop, the St. Petersburg man went to the restroom and continued to vape, causing the plane’s smoke alarm to go off.

A deputy met the plane at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, where the passenger denied smoking and told the deputy he was unaware that smoking was prohibited on flights.

Although he was not arrested, the deputy’s report says the man is now banned from Spirit Airlines for life.

According to Rivarde, “It’s a private business that can ban customers at their own leisure. It’s like telling you not to come back to the restaurant. Once he was on the ground, he was cooperative with our deputies so he didn’t face any criminal charges.”

Another passenger reportedly told the flight attendant that the man who was banned had also been drinking from alcohol bottles he brought on board, which is also prohibited, according to the sheriff’s office.