Airlines Ground Boeing 737 Planes After Ethiopia Crash, Except in US

Airlines around the world are grounding their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet that killed 157, including eight Americans. The Ministry of Transportation in Indonesia ordered the planes to be grounded today.
Ethiopia, the Cayman Islands and China issued similar orders while the investigation into the crash continues.

Here in the United States, Southwest Airlines operates 34 of the jets and has placed an order for more than 200.
The company says they remain confident in the jet, but will be following the investigation into the crash closely.
American Airlines has 24 jets in their fleet and also says they’re confident in the plane and won’t be grounding the planes.
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board will be in Ethiopia tomorrow to assist in the investigation.

