Airlines in 15 Countries Ground Boeing 737 Max 8, Not U.S.

Many concerned air travelers are asking their booking agent, is my plane a Boeing 737 Max 8? As a result of the latest deadly crash,

at least 15 countries are grounding the airplanes.

The United Kingdom is grounding all Boeing-737 Max 8 model aircraft following the Ethiopian crash over the weekend.

The British Civil Aviation Authority says they will stop any of the commercial air flights into, out of or over UK air space.

China, Australia and Indonesia are now among the list of several countries grounding the plane after two deadly crashes in less than six months.

They are still flying in the U.S.

The FAA is giving the Boeing 737 MAX a vote of confidence after a second crash involving the plane in less than a year.

The FAA released a statement yesterday that they have confidence in the plane and no data to suggest otherwise.

Investigators are looking for similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air flight last year.

Over the weekend, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 157 people on board.

Since then, several countries around the world have grounded the plane.

Last October, the same type of plane went down off the coast of Indonesia, killing nearly 200 people.

A team consisting of members from the FAA as well as the National Transportation Safety Board is in Ethiopia to help with the investigation.