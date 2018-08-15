Airport Pranksters

Pranksters are doing the dirty! You know that feeling when your electronic device is running low on charge? Your heart races a bit and you start sweating; well some folks have been placing power outlet stickers on walls at airport gates, and then videoing them as the passengers attempt to plug in their electronic devices. Of course those who got caught up in the prank weren’t happy and took to Twitter to express their feelings. One post asked if the person who placed the stickers around the airport would die already.. A little extreme?

We all know the struggle to find an outlet at the airport, and now we have to deal with pranksters! Have you been caught in this act before?