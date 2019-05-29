Alex Trebek Says He is Beating Cancer

Crediting love, support and prayers from family,friends and millions of viewers, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek says the progress he is making against stage 4 pancreatic cancer is “mindboggling.”

Trebek told People magazine that in the past few months since his diagnosis the tumors have shrunk significantly and he plans to beat the aggressive and deadly cancer.

Trebek is preparing to start taping the 36th year of Jeopardy in the next few months.