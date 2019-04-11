All Aboard! Brightline Extends Train Schedule To Accommodate Tortuga Festival Goers

Thinking of making a day/weekend trip to Rock the Oceans Tortuga Music Festival? If so, Brightline is the way to go!

I’m SUPER excited for my first trip on Brightline, but I might even be more excited about the money I’m saving on parking! Or any other way of commuting to & from the festival for that matter.

Just 37-minutes from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale, can’t beat that!

Brightline is extending their schedule this weekend (April 12-14) so YOU can enjoy your time!

Check out their schedule [HERE]… Why drive when you can Brightline!