All Kangaroos Removed From Sanctuary Where Kangaroo Escaped Monday

Authorities with the Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation Commission have removed seven kangaroos from an animal sanctuary in Jupiter Farms after one of the animals escaped the sanctuary prompting a massive search.

The incident occurred Monday at a wildlife sanctuary that has not been named. The owner of the sanctuary told investigators that he believes the escaped kangaroo may have hopped over one of the fences.

Authorities were finally able to locate and recapture the animal on Thursday, however, during an investigation of the sanctuary both the Palm Beach Sheriffs Office and FWC found the sanctuary to be in violation of several rules, which prompted the removal of all of the kangaroos from the location.

The investigation into how the kangaroo escaped is still ongoing, however, authorities say if the owner, Eric Westergard is found to have committed any violations that cause the animal to escape, he could face several misdemeanor charges.

