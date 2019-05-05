All Things Trump, The Weekend Edition

It has been quite a busy first few days of May for President Trump and his administration.

The President announced on Sunday morning that he has named Mark Morgan to serve as director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump tweeted:

I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

Morgan was the director of Border Patrol during the last six months of the Obama administration. He has publicly endorsed President Trump’s call for a border wall, as well as the President’s declaration of a national emergency at the border. In an interview last February, Morgan told CNN, “The president has no choice, Congress has failed, they continue to fail.”

President Trump has also spent time over the weekend criticizing social media companies, after Facebook banned several well-known people, saying that he is “monitoring and watching, closely!!”

The comments arose after Facebook’s decision last week to ban Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones, Actor James Woods, and several other figures, saying that they violated the company’s ban on “dangerous individuals.”

Facebook also blocked right-wing personalities Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, as well as Jones’ site, Infowars. The bans include Facebook itself as well as Instagram, fan pages and other related accounts.

How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter? Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Woods’ Twitter account has also been locked. Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough says he must delete a tweet that violates Twitter rules before his account can be reinstated. She adds that Twitter enforces its rules “impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation.”

Shifting gears, the President also tweeted his continued optimism for a positive relationship with North Korea, amid a diplomatic breakdown following a recent failed summit between the U.S. and North Korea regarding the North’s pursuit of nuclear bombs and other long- and short-range weapons.

North Korean state media reported on Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un had observed a live-fire drill of long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons over the weekend. It also said that he expressed “great satisfaction” over the drills and emphasized that front-line troops should maintain a “high alert posture” and enhance their combat ability to “defend the political sovereignty and economic self-sustenance of the country.”

Trump responded:

Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Democratic Representative David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, told “Fox News Sunday” that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has tentatively agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on May 15. The committee, of which Cicilline is a member, wants to speak with Mueller about disagreements regarding whether Attorney General William Barr mischaracterized Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation in his congressional testimony and other statements.

As the week begins, President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, will report to prison on Monday to begin a three-year sentence for tax evasion and lying to Congress, as well as for campaign finance crimes. The prison where he will be held, the Federal Correctional Institution, is located in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles from New York City. Cohen will be assigned a job at the facility.