Alleged Alabama Cop-Killer in Custody

One police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting late Sunday in an Alabama trailer park.
The shooting took place in Auburn after police responded to a domestic disturbance.
A manhunt for the alleged gunman, 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes ended shortly after 9:00 EST with the alleged shooter in custody.
He was reportedly armed with an AR-15 and wearing body armor and a helmet.
