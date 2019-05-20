Alleged Alabama Cop-Killer in Custody

One police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting late Sunday in an Alabama trailer park.

The shooting took place in Auburn after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

A manhunt for the alleged gunman, 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes ended shortly after 9:00 EST with the alleged shooter in custody.

He was reportedly armed with an AR-15 and wearing body armor and a helmet.

SHARE