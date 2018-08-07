Alleged Parkland Shooter’s Confession Transcript Released

Accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz’ confession sheds light on his thought process before the deadly school shooting.

In a transcript of the confession, the alleged shooter admitted that he went to the campus on Valentine’s Day with an AR-15-style assault rifle and killed 17 people.

Cruz also told investigators that he’d been hearing voices for years that told him to “burn, kill, destroy.”

The alleged shooter also admitted to taking “lots of drugs,” including Xanax and marijuana.

He said he tried to commit suicide twice, once with Ibuprofen after his mother died last November.

One thing that is not included in the transcript released by police is Cruz’s descriptions of the shootings.

An edited video of the confession will be released today

