Alleged pimp arrested in connection with prostitution houses in West Palm Beach

The alleged “leader” of a prostitution ring located throughout multiple areas in West Palm Beach has been placed under arrest.

West Palm Beach police say officers were made aware of possible prostitution houses in October 2017 after a person who said she escaped and was a victim of human trafficking and prostitution reached out to them.

The victim who is unknown told police that she had worked with a 16-year-old girl at one location, according to the arrest report.

The victim remained in contact with the young girl and was reportedly able to collect intel for the investigation which includes the following: that every Sunday “they females would alternate between houses,” and that they charged customers $30 for 15 minutes of sexual favors, and recruited women from different countries by threatening to kill their families, according to the arrest report.

Domingo Diaz,30, was identified as the leader of the prostitution ring by the victim.

In addition to Diaz’s arrest, officers reportedly took other men involved in the prostitution ring into custody.

