Alligator crashes picnic date, steals couple’s guacamole

A couple in Gainesville says the arrival of an unwanted guest ruined their picnic date.

Taylor Forte and her fiancé Trevor Walters were enjoying a picnic alongside Lake Alice when they say the gator sprung out of the water straight toward them.

“He swims up to the bank and just looks us dead in the eyes and then he immediately just sprints up onto the beach,” said Trevor Walter.

The amphibian took it upon itself to help himself to the entire meal, according to the couple.

The couple says the gator then annihilated an entire block of cheese before moving on to the salami, half a watermelon and a full pound of grapes.

“The worst part is, we had a big bowl of guac made,” Walters said. “He put the whole bowl in his mouth.”

On the bright side, the alligator did not harm the couple; instead, it retreated to the water after enjoying its meal.

“If you come across a nuisance gator, you can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 866-392-4286.”