Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. workers

Amazon announced Tuesday that the company is raising it’s minimum wage for all U.S. employees to $15, beginning Nov. 1.

The new minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 Amazon employees including part-time and temporary employees as well as another 100,000 seasonal employees, the company said.

Additionally, some employees who already make $15 per hour will receive an increase in pay.

Amazon shares were trading slightly lower Tuesday morning, but the company says the effect of the higher pay will show in its forward-looking quarterly guidance.

The decision comes in the wake of  Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon facing criticism over pay disparity.

The company also said it would start advocating for an increase to the federal minimum wage.

