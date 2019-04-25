Amazon Series ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Will Film In Miami

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a show about a 1950’s housewife-turned stand-up comedian in New York City is headed to Miami. The show will film some scenes in Miami for its third season this summer. The role of Miriam “Midge” Maisel is played by actress Rachel Brosnahan.

Actor Tony Shalhoub who plays the role of Madge’s father said in an interview, “I think I’ve heard that we’re going to Miami in June. That’s all I know…it’s about [Midge’s] tour but that’s all I got.”

There’s no word yet on which cast members will be in Miami during the time of filming.