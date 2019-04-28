Amazon’s One-Day Shipping Plan Creates Union Backlash

Amazon plans to spend $800 million this spring to deliver orders faster to Prime members.

However, the leader of a major workers’ union is concerned about the danger that plan could pose for employees.

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, says that speeding up deliveries could be dangerous for Amazon fulfillment center employees. He claims that workers are already struggling to process 200 to 300 orders each hour during a 12-hour shift.

He adds, “Increasing fulfillment speeds means they need to hire more workers, under more sustainable speeds that don’t put worker’s lives in jeopardy.” His organization is trying to help Amazon workers unionize in some parts of the country.

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, accuses Applebaum of continuing to “spout falsehoods.” Clark says, “We appreciate his concern for our associates, but his concern is misguided and self-serving.”

Another Amazon spokesperson says workers do “not struggle to maintain” their workloads, and that, “We have a very safe work environment.”

It is unknown whether the company plans to add jobs at its fulfillment centers to handle faster shipments.

Amazon has offered free two-day shipping to Prime members for more than 10 years. It also offers a selection of items that are eligible for free one-day shipping, as well as two-hour delivery in certain cities with its Prime Now service.

The company employed 647,500 full-time and part-time workers as of December 31, 2018.