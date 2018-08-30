Ambulance at White House after a reported ‘medical emergency’

According to multiple reports, a medical emergency occurred at the White House on Wednesday.

Sarah Sanders reportedly told a Washington correspondent that an employee suffered a seizure and was taken to the hospital for evaluation by ambulance from the West Wing doors.

No other information is available at this time.

The post Ambulance at White House after a reported ‘medical emergency’ appeared first on 850 WFTL.

