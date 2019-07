On July 20th, 1969 Neil Armstrong famed the words “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The nature of his words were a result of landing on Earth’s moon via the Apollo 11 mission with fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

With Walter Cronkite on the call that day, and nearly every American watched in awe as we planted the American flag on the soil of the moon.

Relive the experience below: