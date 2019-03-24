American Airlines Cancels 90 Flights Per Day Due to 737 Max Grounding

American Airlines says that it plans to cancel some flights into next month because of the Boeing 737 Max grounding.

American, the world’s largest airline, is canceling about 90 flights a day through April 24, as it awaits word from the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a statement, the airline says, “Canceling in advance provides additional availability and rebooking options for our customers.”

The global fleet of 371 of the 737 Max jets has been grounded indefinitely since March 13, following two crashes involving the new planes. A Lion Air flight crashed in October, while an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed on March 10.

Although the cause of those crashes has not yet been determined, investigators are focusing on an automatic safety feature that may have forced each plane’s nose to go lower when there was incorrect belief that the plane could be going into a stall.

Boeing and the FAA have been working on an upgrade of the software to address that safety feature.

American Airlines owns 24 of the 737 Max 8 jets. However, the airline has not canceled every flight scheduled to use a 737 Max. In addition, the airline says it has rearranged its schedule to use other aircraft for certain flights. The statement adds, “We have balanced [cancellations] across our system. We will vary by day as we look to impact the fewest number of customers” on both domestic and international flights.

Typically, American operates 3,300 flights through its main brand every day, and an additional 3,400 through regional carriers and partner airlines.

Southwest Airlines, which owns 34 of the 737 Max jets, is canceling flights five days out. It says it is also adjusting the schedule in order to affect the fewest possible number of customers.