American Catholics Come to Grips with Scandal; Petition Asks All Bishops to Resign

The nearly 900-page grand jury report released on Tuesday in Pennsylvania accusing 300 Catholic priests of abusing more than 1,000 children in six dioceses there during a 70-year-period continues to plague the Catholic Church nationwide.

According to Greg Kandra, a Catholic deacon in Brooklyn, New York, “What we have now is people freely expressing their outrage on Facebook and Twitter. The anger is palpable. This is like 2002 on steroids,” a reference to a similar scandal last decade.

Some Catholics are asking that bishops and other church leaders be held accountable, or even resign, as all bishops and most priests named in the report have avoided punishment.

The report adds that most resigned or retired quietly, while others were given recommendations to seek other jobs, including one priest who got hired at Disney World. The statute of limitations had run out on most of the incidents, according to the grand jury, as only two priests were ever charged.

According to Paula Kane, chair of Catholic Studies at the University of Pittsburgh, “The trust between the church’s hierarchy and the people in the pews has been destroyed.”

On Friday, Catholic theologians, scholars and lay leaders started circulating a petition that urges all 271 active bishops in the U.S. to resign. The petition had more than 1,000 signatures as of Saturday, representing a small fraction of the 68.5 million Catholics in this country.

The petition says, “Today, we call on the Catholic Bishops of the United States to prayerfully and genuinely consider submitting to Pope Francis their collective resignation as a public act of repentance and lamentation before God and God’s People.”

Following the 2002 Catholic sexual abuse scandal, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops put into place new policies and promised to report priests who were accused of abuse to authorities, to adopt “safe environment” training, and to include lay personnel in in abuse investigations.

Catholic leaders claim those policies have worked. Greg Burke, director of the Vatican’s press office, says, “By finding almost no cases after 2002, the grand jury’s conclusions are consistent with previous studies showing that Catholic Church reforms in the United States drastically reduced the incidence of clergy child abuse.” He added that he believes the grand jury report’s accusations are, “criminal and morally reprehensible.”

However, other Catholics say the policies have a loophole that allows settlements to be paid in return for no action against clergy.

Next week, Pope Francis is scheduled to travel to Ireland, where a similar clergy sex abuse scandal occurred in 2009, to meet with victims and to potentially and publicly discuss the Pennsylvania grand jury report.

However, according to a January survey by the Pew Research Center, less than half of American Catholics believe the Pope he is doing an “excellent” or “good” job on addressing the abuse issue.

Others believe the scandal is a sign that the Catholic Church should consider its stance on an all-male and unmarried priesthood.

Still, the Pope says the “door is closed” on ordaining female priests, but he remains flexible to the idea of married priests if there is a clergy shortage. However, he does not plan to explore that idea further until late 2019.

According to Cardinal Sean O’Malley of the Boston Archdiocese, “The clock is ticking for all of us in church leadership. Catholics have lost patience with us and civil society has lost confidence in us.”

