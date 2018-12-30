American Doctor Being Monitored for Possible Ebola

An American doctor may have been exposed to Ebola recently while he was offering medical assistance in Congo.

According to a news release from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health, the unidentified doctor will be monitored at its location in Omaha, home to one of America’s few dedicated bio-containment units.

Ted Cieslak, infectious diseases specialist with Nebraska Medicine and associate professor of epidemiology in the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health, said, “This person may have been exposed to the virus but is not ill and is not contagious. Should any symptoms develop, the Nebraska Medicine/UNMC team is among the most qualified in the world to deal with them.”

The news release adds that the person is not considered an official patient, and that federal, state and county public health officials will be monitoring the person in a private, secure area for up to two weeks, with no public updates unless necessary.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo began on August 1 and has killed 300 people so far. According to the country’s health ministry, 545 cases were confirmed as of Saturday, while 48 more cases are considered to be “probable.”