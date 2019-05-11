American siblings trapped in China make plea for help

Two American siblings trapped in China are making a public plea for help.

Cynthia and Victor Liu traveled to the country last year to pay respects to their dying grandmother but have not been allowed to return home to the U.S. because of an “exit ban.”

Liu Changming, their estranged father, is one of China’s most wanted fugitives. Liu, who fled the country in 2007, is the former executive of a state-owned bank and is linked to a $1.4 billion fraud case.

According to the siblings’ lawyer, the Chinese government is using them to convince their father to return to China even though Cynthia and Victor insist they have no way of contacting him.

The Trump administration’s National Security Council spokesman told CBS News that Chinese authorities had given no legitimate explanation for refusing to allow Cynthia and Victor Liu to return to the U.S.

The siblings are not under house arrest and are free to move anywhere within China, according to their lawyer, though he said Chinese security services monitor their movements.

The State Department is reportedly concerned and has remained in contact with China over the siblings’ release.