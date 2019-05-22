‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh to be released Thursday

The man known as the ‘American Taliban,’ after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, will soon be released from prison after nearly two decades.

John Walker Lindh, now 38, will be released from federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana on Thursday.

Lindh converted to Islam as a teenager while still living in California and visited Yemen at the age of 16 in 1998.

In 2000, at the age of 20, he left the US and joined the Taliban.

He was with the Taliban on Sept. 11, 2001, when al-Qaida terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Furthermore, he was present when a group of Taliban prisoners killed CIA officer Johnny Micheal “Mike” Spann, during an uprising.

He was brought to the United States to face charges of conspiring to kill Spann in addition to providing support to terrorists.

Lindh denied playing a role in Spann’s death but plead guilty to providing support to terrorists and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2002.

He is required to serve three years probation following his release.

Spann’s daughter spoke out about Lindh’s release telling the Washington Examiner that it’s a slap in the face to her late father.