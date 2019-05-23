“American Taliban” Released From Prison Early

The man known as the American Taliban is out of jail.

John Walker Lindh, the “American Taliban” who pleaded guilty to terror-related charges after the September 11 attacks, has been released from prisonhttps://t.co/JZDp8JZJlq pic.twitter.com/f6lLtbKagF — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 23, 2019

Federal prison officials say John Walker Lindh was released from prison in Terre Haute, Indiana this morning.

U.S. Forces captured Lindh in Afghanistan after the attacks on September 11th and pled guilty in 2002 and sentenced to 20-years in prison.