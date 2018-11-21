American tourist killed in bizarre bow and arrow attack

An American tourist visiting a remote island in India was killed by a tribe utterly cut off from the outside world, police revealed Wednesday.

The tribe was reportedly known to attack outsiders with bows and arrows.

Officials identified the victim as 27-year-old John Allen Chau.

Officials also said that he was illegally brought to the North Sentinel Island where the incident took place by fishers, last week.

The area is part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which is a group of islands in the Bay of Bengal between India and Burma.

India’s government has restricted visitation to the island as well as made contact with the Sentinelese tribe who live there, illegal to protect their way of life and to prevent the spread of disease.

This story is developing.

